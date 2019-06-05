TCL’s 43-inch 4K TV checks every box thanks to built-in Roku, now $200 shipped

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the TCL 43-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV with Roku for $199.99 shipped. Also available direct. That’s $100 off the regular going rate, $50 less than our previous mention, and a new all-time low. With an affordable price tag, 4K capabilities and built-in Roku functionality, this TV does it all and won’t break the bank. Other notable features include HDR support, three HDMI inputs and a single USB port. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a three-pack of AmazonBasics HDMI cables. This 6-foot bundle should provide enough length for most users with basics setups. Each cable is rated for the latest features, including Ethernet, 3D, 4K video and Audio Return Channel (ARC). On to of that, nearly 20,000 Amazon reviewers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

TCL 43-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV features:

Stream web content and television shows seamlessly with this TCL Roku TV. This 43-inch television delivers 4K UHD for an immersive, lifelike experience, while the 120Hz Clear Motion Index keeps up with high-action movies and video games. With three HDMI inputs, this TCL Roku television is ready for incorporation with home theater setups.

