Victor Allen’s coffee pods are 50% off today: 60-pack $15 (Multiple flavors)

For today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering offering a selection of Victor Allen’s K-Cup coffee pods packs from $14.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Matched via Best Buy’s eBay store. You’ll find 60-packs of the Caramel Macchiato, Donut Shop Blend, Colombian and French Roast Coffee Pods all down at $15 each. Regularly $30, this is a solid 50% price drop and the best we can find. Although it is currently on sale for $12.75, the 40-pack usually sells for $15 at Amazon, for comparison. Compatible with Keurig K-Cup coffee makers and other coffee pod brewers, each pack contains 60 pods for either hot or cold beverages. Rated 4+ stars on all flavors. More details below.

Today’s deal is essentially like getting 60 cups of coffee for $0.25 each. That’s slightly less than the Amazon Brand 100-pack of Solimo pods at $27.50 shipped, which are some of the most affordable out there. If you’re in the market for a new coffee maker as well, we have a few K-cup-compatible options on sale right now. You’ll find a series of DeLonghi espresso makers from $60 (up to $70 off) as well as this Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Coffee Maker for $51 (Reg. up to $90).

Victor Allen’s K-Cup Coffee Pods:

Brew your favorite flavor at home with these caramel macchiato Victor Allen’s Coffee coffee pods. The rich taste provides a tantalizing treat whether iced or hot, and they fit compatible single-cup brewers so you can easily grab a mug anytime. This 60 pack of Victor Allen’s Coffee coffee pods ensures your stock will last for weeks.

