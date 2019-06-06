Save 20% on ASUS ROG Spatha and Amazon Gaming Mice from $32 (All-time lows)

Amazon offers the ASUS ROG Spatha Gaming Mouse for $129.99 shipped. Typically you’d pay $160, with today’s deal taking nearly 20% off and dropping the price to a new Amazon low. Rocking customizable three-zone RGB lighting effects, this mouse also features an 8200 DPI optical sensor. There are also 12 programmable buttons, and with the ability to switch between wired and wireless connectivity, the ROG Spatha can fit into most gaming setups. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of customers. Head below for more.

We’re also seeing another notable deal at Amazon, this time on its in-house AmazonBasics Programmable Gaming Mouse at $32.07 shipped. Normally selling for $40, that’s good for a 20% discount, is the second notable price drop so far and a new low. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Those looking to add a little bit of flair into their gaming setup will find the AmazonBasics Gaming Mousepad to a be a notable option. At $17.50, it includes LED lighting and a slick surface to take full advantage of both options’ high-precision optical sensors.

ASUS ROG Spatha Gaming Mouse features:

With customizable 3-zone RGB lighting, wired/wireless modes (up to 2000Hz polling) and swappable Omron switches ROG Spatha features a durable, smooth magnesium alloy foundation, 12 programmable buttons and an 8200 DPI laser sensor. The ROG Spatha delivers control where you need it most.

