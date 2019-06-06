Attack on Titan & other popular anime series can be yours in HD for FREE

Ending today, Microsoft Store is currently offering downloads of select anime series’ first seasons in HD for FREE. At the top of our list is Attack on Titan: Season One. Regularly $27, this is tied with our previous mention as the best deal we’ve ever seen for it. Since its debut in 2013, Attack on Titan has become one of the most renowned anime series of its generation. If you’ve yet to watch it for yourself, this is the perfect opportunity to dive in and see what the hype is all about. It includes all 13 episodes dubbed in English. If you fancy yourself a purist, however, you can download it in Japanese with English subtitles instead, also for FREE. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for other anime seasons you can add to your digital library in HD at no cost.

More HD anime seasons for FREE:

Need a manga fix as well? ComiXology currently has volumes of Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z at 30% off. For as low as $5 you can follow the adventures of Goku and the gang in (digital) print.

Meanwhile, Amazon has A Silent Voice – The Movie on Blu-ray for $20 Prime shipped. (You can save a few pennies if you opt for in-store pickup at Walmart.) Regularly $27, that’s the lowest price we’ve tracked for this animated film, which has a stellar 94% “Fresh” rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Attack on Titan:

From the director of Death Note comes Attack on Titan. Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. This is their story.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!