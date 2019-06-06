Give dad the backup camera he’s been wanting for Father’s Day: $68 (Reg. $100)

I-Max (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the AUTO-VOX W1 Wireless Backup Camera Monitor Kit for $68.33 shipped when the code FXXXHVH4 is used at checkout. You’d generally expect to pay over $100 for this kit, with the current sale price matching our last mention and its all-time low. With a simple setup, you’ll be able to see behind you when backing out of or into parking spaces. Plus, since it comes with its own display, there’s no radio upgrading required. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

While you’re putting the camera on the back of the car, this dash camera would be a great pickup. It’s just $34 shipped at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon and it’ll allow you to easily record everything that goes on in front of you.

AUTO-VOX W1 Wireless Backup Camera features:

Fast Installation on Wireless System: Unlike the wired cameras, W1 keeps the rear camera and wireless transmitter separated to save you from the hassle of running wires through the car.

Safety Parking with Superior Night Vision:Six HD LED light start to work automatically in darkness,which ensures to show you a clear image even in night. And it comes with guidelines that helps in measuring accurate distance for parking to avoid collision and scratch backward.

Stable Signal Transmission: W1 has a strong signal to avoid the interference from other wireless devices like Bluetooth devices, home security systems. It can transmit stable and high definition pictures to the monitor. Noted：Place it closer to the monitor and at the same height.

Flexible and Sticky Monitor Mount : The 4.3-inch monitor comes with a washable sticky silicon suction mount ,which allows you to place the display on your windshield or dashboard freely.

