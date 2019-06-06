Backcountry offers huge discounts w/ up to 60% off The North Face, more

The Backcountry Deepest Discounts Sale takes up to 60% off The North Face, Patagonia, Prana and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Patagonia Bivy Down Vest is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $75. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen and it was originally priced at $189. This vest is a perfect layering option and its contrasting color scheme is very stylish. Best of all, it’s reversible to just wear on the solid side too. It also includes a fleece lining for when the temperature drops. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Backcountry customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Patagonia Bivy Down Vest $75 (Orig. $189)
- Columbia Titanium Outdry Ex Reign Jacket $112 (Orig. $150)
- The North Face Aconcagua Down Jacket $110 (Orig. $160)
- Patagonia Retro Pile Pullover Jacket $65 (Orig. $129)
- The North Face Aconcagua Down Vest $69 (Orig. $99)
Our top picks for women include:
- Patagonia Diamond Capra Hoodie $110 (Orig. $159)
- The North Face Campshire Jacket $65 (Orig. $149)
- The North Face Thermoball Triclimate Jacket $180 (Orig. $299)
- The North Face Tech Glacier 1/4-Zip Pullover $22 (Orig. $55)
- Prana Pillar Leggings $49 (Orig. $69)
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!