Pre-order two Echo Show 5 smart displays and save $30

Last week Amazon announced its new Echo Show 5, a fresh take on its display-driven Alexa devices. Those opting to pre-order can currently save $30 on a two-pack. That brings the total to $149.98. Marking the first discount we’ve seen, this is a great way to put the latest from Amazon all over your home. The new Echo Show 5 delivers all of your favorite Alexa features with a compact 5.5-inch display that’s “ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family.” You’ll also be able to call up entertainment, podcasts, weather and more. Interested? Check out our launch coverage for additional details.

Ditch the display and save further by going with Amazon’s Echo Dot. At $30, you’ll still get all of the Alexa features but can save big along the way. Learn more on this landing page.

Echo Show 5 features:

Alexa can show you more – Compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family.

Made to fit your life – Cook along to step-by-step recipes. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. Glance at weather and traffic on your way out.

Big entertainment – Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Control your smart home – Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats.

Connect with video calling and messaging – Call friends and family who have the Alexa app, an Echo device with a screen, or Skype. Make announcements to other devices in your home.

Make it yours – Choose the clock face that fits your style best. Use your favorite photos on the home screen. Create morning routines to start your day.

Designed around your privacy – Turn off the microphone and camera with one press of a button. Slide the built-in shutter to cover the camera.

