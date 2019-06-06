Final Fantasy Tactics for iPhone/iPad now on sale from $6 (Reg. up to $16)

Square Enix is now offering Final Fantasy Tactics for iPad at $7.99 and Final Fantasy Tactics: WotL for $5.99. Regularly up to $16, today’s deals are either matching or beating the 2019 lows and are the best we have tracked since Black Friday 2018. This game was originally released back in 1997 as the very first tactical Final Fantasy RPG. It has been redrawn and optimized for mobile devices with “high-resolution” graphics and “intuitive mobile controls.” Combined they carry a 4+ star rating from around 8,000 gamers. More details below.

We are expecting two see more of the insanely anticipated Final Fantasy VII remake for consoles at E3 2019 this year. While pre-orders are already live on Amazon, this one has been years in the making and we hope to finally see a proper walkthrough at this year’s big show.

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy Tactics: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy Tactics :WotL: $6 (Reg. $14)

Final Fantasy Tactics:

Released as the Final Fantasy series’ first tactical RPG in 1997, Final Fantasy Tactics on Playstation went on to sell over 2.4 million copies worldwide. The game grew in popularity upon its re-release in 2007 as Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions for the PSP with added features such as new movies, scenarios and Jobs. Now, in 2011 the game has finally arrived for the iPhone/iPod touch! You can enjoy the game whose story gave life to the world of Ivalice, and whose high strategy battles bring tactical games to a whole new level.

