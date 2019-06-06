Hautelook’s CALKPAK Flash Sale offers luggage & accessories from just $20

For three days only, Hautelook is having a CALPAK Luggage Sale with prices starting at just $20. Prices are as marked. All orders over $100 receive free delivery. The Maie 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set is ready for any trip you may have. This luggage was originally priced at $385 and now it’s marked down to just $171. It’s available in four gender-neutral color options and all of the pieces have spinner wheels to get you to your destination swiftly. It also features a hardside construction to keep your essentials safe and a TSA lock. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Backpacks are very on-trend for this summer and the Kaya Round Backpack is a great choice. It’s on sale for $60, which is down from its original rate of $75. It features a unique braided detail that’s stylish and it has a strap that goes right over luggage for convenient traveling.
Our top picks from CALPAK include:
- Maie 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set $171 (Orig. $385)
- Tustin 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set $270 (Orig. $345)
- Davis 2-Piece Spinner Hardside Luggage Set $180 (Orig. $245)
- Maie 2-Piece Hardside Luggage Set $200 (Orig. $285)
- Wandr 2-Piece Spinner Luggage Set $200 (Orig. $265)
- Power Luggage Tag $20 (Orig. $32)
- 5-Piece Packing Cube Set $30 (Orig. $48)
- Kaya Round Backpack $60 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!