Ditch the ice, chill beverages in Igloo’s $63 Thermoelectric Cooler (22% off)

Amazon offers the Igloo Iceless Thermoelectric 28-quart Cooler for $63.03 shipped. Normally selling for $90 or so at Target and Walmart, that’s good for a 22% discount and is a new all-time low at Amazon. Igloo’s Thermoelectric Cooler stands out from conventional options thanks to its iceless design. It plugs into a DC outlet for power and can chill contents to 36 degrees below the surrounding temperature. This is a great option for tailgates and more, where lugging around a heavy, ice-filled cooler is inconvenient. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,250 customers.

If you’re just looking for a more affordable way to chill some drinks, it’s hard to go wrong with the Igloo Playmate Elite 16-quart Personal-Sized Cooler at $23.50 with the on-page coupon. You’ll still have to rely on ice, but the smaller design is perfect for lighter use-cases.

Igloo Iceless Thermoelectric Cooler features:

Cools without ice – more room for food and drinks. -Cools down 36°F below surrounding temperature. -Quiet brushless motor and convection cooling – fan circulates cold air. -Ergonomic design – curved back comfortably hugs your side while carrying. -Swing-up bail handle with comfort grip for easy carrying. -Molded-in side handles for two handed carrying or lifting.

