Kate Spade kicks off the deals with 30% off sitewide: handbags, watches, more

For a limited time only, Kate Spade takes 30% off everything with code BETTERTOGETHER at checkout. Receive free shipping on all orders or 2-day shipping with purchases of $200 or more. The Polly Medium Convertible Shoulder Bag is currently on sale for $209, which is down from its original rate of $298. It features a spacious interior and has two straps for convenient carrying. This shoulder bag is available in five color options and is rated 4.8/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks from Kate Spade include:
- Suzy Large Saddle Bag $251 (Orig. $358)
- Dorie Medium Bucket Bag $251 (Orig. $358)
- Polly Medium Convertible Shoulder Bag $209 (Orig. $298)
- Andi Medium Convertible Backpack $244 (Orig. $348)
- Molly Large Tote $160 (Orig. $228)
- Amelia Slim Continental Wallet $139 (Orig. $198)
- Karleigh Sunglasses $112 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!