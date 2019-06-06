Get the kids some new kicks in today’s Gold Box from $11 (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Slip & Flip Work (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off kids’ footwear. Just about everything in the sale carries solid reviews. Starting from just $11, you’ll find sandals, slip-ons, sock slippers, rain boots and more. From Despicable Me and L.O.L Surprise to Sesame Street and Super Mario Bros., there something for every little one in today’s sale. Head below for our top picks from today’s Gold Box deals.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Once you've picked up some miniature footwear for the kids, swing by our Fashion Guide for loads of deals to keep you looking fresh for the summer.

Sesame Street Baby Shoes:

SOFT UPPER: Microsuede material is soft for your baby’s feet. Hard bottoms provide a comfortable fit on any surface

COMFORTABLE FIT: Shoes are easy to slip on and strap allows a good fit on your child’s foot.

OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Officially licensed shoes from Sesame Street

INFANT and TODDLER SIZING: Infant and Toddler sizes from size 3 to 8, Perfect as a gift for babies and toddlers

CLASSIC: Elmo in classic red, and Cookie Monster in classic blue- Perfect for newborn boys and girls and Sesame Street fans

