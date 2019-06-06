Get 2 months of Kindle Unlimited for $1 and read your summer away

Amazon is offering new subscribers a two-month Kindle Unlimited membership for $0.99. Typically $10 per month, today’s deal represents a $20 value. You’ll need to be a new subscriber to take advantage of this offer. Kindle Unlimited includes access to over one million titles, new magazines and a vast library of audiobooks. With warm weather upon us, now is a great time to load up your Kindle and catch up on some reading. Learn more about this service here.
Kindle Unlimited Terms and Conditions:
By clicking the button, you agree to the Kindle Unlimited Terms of Use. and authorize us to charge your default payment method or another available payment method $0.99 for the first two months and $9.99/month after that until you cancel. You may cancel your subscription at any time by visiting www.amazon.com/kucentral and adjusting your settings. Need help? Contact us.
- Enjoy unlimited access to over 1 million books.
- Explore a rotating selection of popular magazines.
- Listen to thousands of books with Audible narration.
- Read anytime, on any device with the Kindle app.
