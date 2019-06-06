Merrell offers up to 20% off select footwear, apparel & more from $40 shipped

Merrell has new markdowns at up to 20% off including shoes, apparel and accessories. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Jungle Moc XX AC+ Sneakers feature a sock-like fit that’s not only supportive but very stylish. They also include a modern gray exterior that will look great with any casual outfit. These shoes are a perfect option for your outdoor activities and their flexible construction mimics your natural movements. Originally priced at $130, during the sale you can find them for $104. Find the rest of our top picks from Merrell below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Jungle Moc XX AC+ Sneaker $104 (Orig. $130)
- Barkley Chukka Sneaker $88 (Orig. $110)
- Entrada 1/2 Zip Soft Shell Jacket $40 (Orig. $80)
- Torrent Windbreaker Jacket $60 (Orig. $100)
- Stapleton Softshell Jacket $70 (Orig. $140)
Our top picks for women include:
- Fallon 4.0 Jacket $55 (Orig. $100)
- Duskair Seaway Leather Sandals $60 (Orig. $75)
- Around Town Ada Moc Sneaker $56 (Orig. $70)
- BetaTherm 1/4 Zip Mid-Layer Fleece $45 (Orig. $90)
- Torrent Windbreaker Jacket $50 (Orig. $100)
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!