Mohu’s 60-Mile HDTV Beam Antenna has never been less, now at $30 ($20 off)

- Jun. 6th 2019 3:56 pm ET

Get this deal
$50 $30
0

Best Buy’s official eBay store offers the Mohu Beam Premium 60-Mile OTA HDTV Antenna for $29.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available directly from Best Buy for the same price but with free shipping on orders over $35. Normally selling around $70 these days, that’s good for a 50% discount and matches our previous mention of the all-time low. Mohu’s Beam Antenna can pull in free HDTV channels from up to 60 miles away and sports a weather-resistant design. So whether you’ll end up placing it indoor or out, it’s a solid option for bringing news, sports and more into your cord-cutting setup. Rated 4/5 stars from over 215 customers.

Budget-conscious buyers looking to save some more should consider picking up the AmazonBasics Indoor Flat 35-Mile Range Antenna at $10. Unlike the Mohu model from above, this option isn’t equipped for outdoor use and has 40% less range. Though if you’re just getting started, it’s a compelling solution.

Don’t forget that we’re also tracking a notable deal on HDHomeRun’s $130 EXTEND Tuner ($50 off), which is perfect for completing your cord-cutting setup.

Mohu Beam 60-Mile HDTV Antenna features:

Pull in HDTV signals from local stations up to 60 miles away with this Mohu Beam antenna. It’s 23 inches long and looks like a sound bar to blend with your home entertainment equipment, and you can mounts it on the wall. This Mohu Beam antenna includes a signal amplifier for clear digital reception.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$50 $30

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Home Theater Mohu

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go