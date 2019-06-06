Nintendo’s Switch Joy-Con AA Battery Pack is down to $7 (At least 30% off)

GameStop is now offering the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con (L-R) AA Battery Pack for $6.97. Shipping is free in orders over $50. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Originally $35 and still fetching as much at Walmart, it has sold for closer to $10 and is now another 30% off. It still starts from $18 via Amazon third-party sellers and today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked. Not only do they significantly extend the battery life of your controllers, but they also provide a much better grip on them. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

At just $7, its hard to find anything comparable for less with solid reviews and from a trusted manufacturer. Even the PDP comfort grips without the battery pack go for $8 and the AmazonBasics grips go for $12, for example.

While we are talking Nintendo, we have Switch consoles for $269 today and the Amazon Switch Pro Controller for just $5.50 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $15). Here’s today’s best game deals and everything you need to know about the Nintendo E3 2019 showcase.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con:

Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con controllers have an impressive battery life, but even that may not be enough for the avid gamer. Increase your play time with detached controllers by adding this battery pack made by Nintendo. Simply attach these packs to your Joy-Con (L-R) controllers and insert the four included AA batteries to prevent having to recharge the controllers in the middle of a game.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!