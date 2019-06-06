Bring home Nintendo Switch w/ Grey Joy-Con for $269 shipped today (Reg. $300)

SNG Trading via Rakuten is offering the Nintendo Switch Console with Grey Joy-Con for $269.10 with free shipping. You’ll need to login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SNG10P at checkout. That’s about $31 off the regular $300 listing, within a few bucks of our previous mention and the current lowest price around. As always, you’ll get the the Joy-Con, a Joy-Con Grip, the Switch Dock and console as well as straps for the controllers and all the cables you’ll need to get going. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Both Sony and Microsoft have made their summer sale plans public but we have yet to see any major price drops announced from Nintendo for E3 2019 and beyond. While we could see a promotion launch over the next couple weeks, we don’t expect it to get all that much better than today’s deal.

We have the Amazon Switch Pro Controller for just $5.50 Prime shipped today (Reg. up to $15), but you might want to consider the the PowerA option which can handle both the Pro gamepad and Joy-Con for $15. Then check out today’s best game deals and the Nintendo E3 2019 schedule.

Nintendo Switch Console with Grey Joy-Con:

At home the main unit rests in the Nintendo Switch dock, which connects the system to the TV and lets you play with family and friends in the comfort of your living room. Lift Nintendo Switch from the dock and instantly transition to handheld mode for on-the-go gaming. By sharing Joy-Con, players can go head-to-head while away from home.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!