Onkyo’s 7.1-Ch. speaker system is $155, lowest price since 2011 (Reg. $250)

- Jun. 6th 2019 3:09 pm ET

Newegg Flash is offering the Onkyo SKS-HT540 7.1-Channel Home Theater Speaker System for $154.99 shipped when the code NEFPBP43 is used at checkout. Normally $250 at Amazon, this beats our last mention of $220 from 2018’s Black Friday sale event and is the best available. For comparison, the lowest we’ve tracked was $150 in December of 2011. This home theater system will make you the hit of the block this summer as your kids bring friends over for movie night. With 7 channels of room-filling audio and a dedicated subwoofer, you’ll be able to follow and feel all of the action in anything you watch. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget to pick up a 6-pack of Universal Speaker Mounts/Brackets for $20 Prime shipped at Amazon. This, along with some AmazonBasics 16-Gauge Audio Stereo Speaker Wire Cable, will make installation of these speakers a breeze.

For a simpler setup, VIZIO’s Bluetooth 2.0 Sound Stand is a great alternative at $70 ($80 off). Though it doesn’t offer the same room-filling 7.1 channels of audio, it’s a great option for smaller spaces and will be a fantastic upgrade from stock TV speakers.

Onkyo 7.1-Ch. Home Theater Speaker System features:

  • 7.1-channel home theater speaker set
  • 130 watts total output on 2-way bass reflex front, center, and surround speakers
  • Front and center 2-way speakers feature 5-inch diaphragm woofers and 1-inch balanced floating tweeter
  • Bass reflex powered subwoofer with 230 watts output
  • Subwoofer construction includes a 10-inch cone driver

