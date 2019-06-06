Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 10000mAh 18W USB-C Portable Charger $23, more

With a 0.5-inch frame, this PD power bank is so slim that it can easily be stored in any bag – or even your jeans pocket! Outstanding Charging Speed of 18W PD and QC output ports charge your phone 2. 5 faster than a standard 5V 1A charger; your iPhone Xu Max will be fully charged in 2 hours.

Dual output ports that support almost all PD and non-PD devices mean you can charge Galaxy S9 and your iPad Pro simultaneously. 10000mAh battery supports fully charging an iPhone X twice so you never miss a moment