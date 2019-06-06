Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 10000mAh 18W USB-C Portable Charger $23, more

- Jun. 6th 2019 10:31 am ET

0

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the RAVPower 10000mAh 18W USB-C Portable Charger for $23.59 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code QSMXCUZR at checkout. That’s over 26% off the going rate, is the first price drop we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. Armed with a 10000mAh internal battery, this power bank features a USB-C PD Port alongside a 2.4A USB-A output. It’s a fantastic option for travel, allowing you to power up multiple devices several times over. So far ratings are still coming in, though RAVPower charging accessories are well-reviewed across the board at Amazon.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

With a 0.5-inch frame, this PD power bank is so slim that it can easily be stored in any bag – or even your jeans pocket! Outstanding Charging Speed of 18W PD and QC output ports charge your phone 2. 5 faster than a standard 5V 1A charger; your iPhone Xu Max will be fully charged in 2 hours. 

Dual output ports that support almost all PD and non-PD devices mean you can charge Galaxy S9 and your iPad Pro simultaneously. 10000mAh battery supports fully charging an iPhone X twice so you never miss a moment

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
RAVPower

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go