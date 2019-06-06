Forget walking. Razor’s Hovertrax Smart Scooter is down to $148 (Reg. $250)

Amazon is offering the Razor Hovertrax 2.0 Hoverboard Self-Balancing Smart Scooter for $148 shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally around $250 at Target, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Now that summer is basically here, this hoverboard is a great way to get the kids out of the house. With a maximum runtime of 60 minutes and a weight limit of 220 pounds, this will be enjoyed by kids of all ages. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Stay safe when riding by using JBM’s Knee, Elbow, and Wrist Guards from $26 shipped at Amazon. These will help protect against bumps and bruises and keep your body safe from road rash too.

Razor Hovertrax Self-balancing Smart Scooter features:

Cruising speed of 8+ mph with silent 350-watt motors and a run-time of up to 60 minutes of continuous use for riders up to 220 lbs

Easy, quick-change 36V lithium ion battery pack made with authentic LG cells, so you can always extend your ride

Built with Razor’s exclusive EverBalance technology, which automatically levels the Hovertrax 2.0 for an easier mount and extremely smooth ride

New features include cool-blue LED light bar display, fender bumpers, LED battery power indicator, and two riding modes for training & normal use

