Forget walking. Razor’s Hovertrax Smart Scooter is down to $148 (Reg. $250)

- Jun. 6th 2019 1:53 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Razor Hovertrax 2.0 Hoverboard Self-Balancing Smart Scooter for $148 shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally around $250 at Target, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Now that summer is basically here, this hoverboard is a great way to get the kids out of the house. With a maximum runtime of 60 minutes and a weight limit of 220 pounds, this will be enjoyed by kids of all ages. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Stay safe when riding by using JBM’s Knee, Elbow, and Wrist Guards from $26 shipped at Amazon. These will help protect against bumps and bruises and keep your body safe from road rash too.

Razor Hovertrax Self-balancing Smart Scooter features:

  • Cruising speed of 8+ mph with silent 350-watt motors and a run-time of up to 60 minutes of continuous use for riders up to 220 lbs
  • Easy, quick-change 36V lithium ion battery pack made with authentic LG cells, so you can always extend your ride
  • Built with Razor’s exclusive EverBalance technology, which automatically levels the Hovertrax 2.0 for an easier mount and extremely smooth ride
  • New features include cool-blue LED light bar display, fender bumpers, LED battery power indicator, and two riding modes for training & normal use

