Save $20 on this jigsaw bundle & be ready for DIY summer projects at just $35

Tooleader Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife 6.7A Jigsaw for $35.08 shipped when you checkout with the code CZQYDSIX. Normally closer to $55, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’ve got some summer projects to conquer over the next few weeks, a jigsaw is a must-have tool. You’ll get six blades, a carrying case, and a built-in laser guide with this jigsaw. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

You can never have enough jigsaw blades. Pick up this 10-piece kit to always have a spare, especially since it’s just $13 Prime shipped.

Tacklife Jigsaw features:

Powerful 6.7 Amp pure copper motor rotates constantly at an 3,000 strokes per minute and generates less heat for efficient cuts and extended product life; 4 gears of built-in laser guide and LED light illuminates the line of cut for increased accuracy. 4-position orbital operation provides aggressive cutting of a variety of materials. Adjustable shoe for cutting stability. Transparent guard and dust exhaust pipe prevents dust to maintain your clean work environment, dust blower button push forward can blow away dust, push back can suck the dust into dust extractor socket.

