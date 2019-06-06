TOSOT Dehumidifiers w/ washable filters starting from $155 at Amazon (23% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 23% off TOSOT Dehumidifiers. The TOSOT 30-pint Dehumidifier is now on sale for $154.99 shipped. Regularly $200, today’s deal is a solid $45 price drop, matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and is the best price we can find. Home Depot charges $185 for comparison. This 30-pint unit is good for small/medium rooms up to 1,500 square feet and features a washable air filter. You also have the choice between using the spin resistant drain bucket or a 3/4-inch garden hose for “continuous drainage.” Rated 4+ stars from over 375 Amazon customers. Head below for more details and some deals on larger models.
You’ll also find the 50- and 70-pint models on sale today starting from $171 shipped. Coverage on these two options ranges from 3,000 to 4,500 square feet. You’re also looking matches on the all-time lows and the same 4+ star ratings as the above model. If you are considering the constant drain option, the hose isn’t included, so you might want to take a look at the Flexzilla Garden Lead-in Hose for $8 Prime shipped.
- 30 PINT ROOM DEHUMIDIFIER: This sized unit is perfect for basements or other medium-sized rooms. In just one day, you can remove up to 30 pints (4 gallons) of moisture from your home. Not only are humid homes sticky and uncomfortable, the high moisture levels can damage your health and your belongings.
- ENERGY STAR RATED: We don’t have to all become tree-hugging hippies to agree on climate change (it’s real) but one thing we can all agree on is the sweet relief of saving a few bucks on your monthly energy bills, am I right? Energy Star-rated appliances are not just better for the environment, but also for your wallet.
