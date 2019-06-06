TOSOT Dehumidifiers w/ washable filters starting from $155 at Amazon (23% off)

30 PINT ROOM DEHUMIDIFIER: This sized unit is perfect for basements or other medium-sized rooms. In just one day, you can remove up to 30 pints (4 gallons) of moisture from your home. Not only are humid homes sticky and uncomfortable, the high moisture levels can damage your health and your belongings.

ENERGY STAR RATED: We don’t have to all become tree-hugging hippies to agree on climate change (it’s real) but one thing we can all agree on is the sweet relief of saving a few bucks on your monthly energy bills, am I right? Energy Star-rated appliances are not just better for the environment, but also for your wallet.