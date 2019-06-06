Illuminate your backyard w/ a 4-pack of solar lights at $5 each (Reg. $30)

ZookkiDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Solar Powered Lights for $19.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $30, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. You’re paying just $5 per light with this sale, making it a great option for illuminating your backyard. These lights are perfect for BBQs or parties, and are even awesome for lighting walkways around the side of your home. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Be sure to get 3M Exterior Tape for $4.50 at Amazon. This will keep you from having to drill into your home and lets you easily mount these lights anywhere.

Zookki Solar Light features:

Just using the Key Pin to activate the solar wall lights and mounting them in seconds with provided plugs and screws . Solar lights outdoor recommended optimum installation height: 6.5-13 feet. Equipped with 28 bright LEDs, 1200mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery and 400 Lumens Light, charging under sunlight in daytime. No dim mode helps to extend the work time and life span (5000 hours).

