Save up to $120/year w/ a DOCSIS 3.0 modem & 802.11ac router: $92 (Reg. $160)

Amazon is offering the ARRIS SURFboard DOCSIS 3.0 Modem with built-in 802.11ac 1900Mbps Wi-FI Router (SBG6900AC) for $93.25 shipped. Generally, you’d pay $160 at Newegg for this modem/router combo, and this beats our last mention by nearly $30, making it the lowest we’ve tracked. If you’re still renting your modem from your ISP, this is a great way to avoid paying $120 per year in fees. Not only will this replace your modem, but it also replaces your Wi-Fi router with an 802.11ac offering, giving you speedy wireless Internet. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Drop the built-in router and get just a modem for $50 with the ARRIS SURFboard DOCSIS 3.0 Modem. This will also save you the $120 per year rental fee from your ISP, but you’ll need to provide your own Wi-Fi modem.

ARRIS SURFboard Modem + Router features:

3 products in 1: 16×4 Cable Modem, AC1900 WiFi Router and Gigabit 4 port Wired Router

Ceritified on Comcast Xfinity, Cox, Spectrum (Charter, Time Warner, Brighthouse Networks), Mediacom and many other US Cable Internet Providers. Requires Internet Service.

Cable Modem is 16 Download and 4 Upload Bonded Channels with Internet Download speeds up 686 Mbps based on your Internet Service Plan. Approved for plans up to 300 Mbps.

Compatible with major U.S. Cable Providers and supports IPv4 and IPv6-the latest Internet standard. Wi-Fi beamforming – max coverage and performance

2 year warranty with US based customer service. Refer to the Quick Start Guide and Installation video.Router is AC1900 dual band WiFi with 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports. Great for streaming HD Videos and gaming.

