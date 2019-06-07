Save up to $120/year w/ a DOCSIS 3.0 modem & 802.11ac router: $92 (Reg. $160)

Amazon is offering the ARRIS SURFboard DOCSIS 3.0 Modem with built-in 802.11ac 1900Mbps Wi-FI Router (SBG6900AC) for $93.25 shipped. Generally, you’d pay $160 at Newegg for this modem/router combo, and this beats our last mention by nearly $30, making it the lowest we’ve tracked. If you’re still renting your modem from your ISP, this is a great way to avoid paying $120 per year in fees. Not only will this replace your modem, but it also replaces your Wi-Fi router with an 802.11ac offering, giving you speedy wireless Internet. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
Drop the built-in router and get just a modem for $50 with the ARRIS SURFboard DOCSIS 3.0 Modem. This will also save you the $120 per year rental fee from your ISP, but you’ll need to provide your own Wi-Fi modem.
ARRIS SURFboard Modem + Router features:
- 3 products in 1: 16×4 Cable Modem, AC1900 WiFi Router and Gigabit 4 port Wired Router
- Ceritified on Comcast Xfinity, Cox, Spectrum (Charter, Time Warner, Brighthouse Networks), Mediacom and many other US Cable Internet Providers. Requires Internet Service.
- Cable Modem is 16 Download and 4 Upload Bonded Channels with Internet Download speeds up 686 Mbps based on your Internet Service Plan. Approved for plans up to 300 Mbps.
- Compatible with major U.S. Cable Providers and supports IPv4 and IPv6-the latest Internet standard. Wi-Fi beamforming – max coverage and performance
- 2 year warranty with US based customer service. Refer to the Quick Start Guide and Installation video.Router is AC1900 dual band WiFi with 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports. Great for streaming HD Videos and gaming.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!