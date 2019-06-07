Buy Adobe’s CC Photography Plan & get a bonus $25 gift card: $120 ($145 value)

B&H is offering a 1-year subscription to Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography Plan with 20GB of Cloud Storage & a $25 B&H Gift Card for $119.88 shipped. For comparison, you’d pay $119 at Amazon for the one year of Creative Cloud without the added $25 gift card. This is a match for our last mention and is the best available. I use Photoshop daily here at 9to5Toys for various tasks, and Lightroom is my go-to for photo editing. There’s nothing quite like it, and this version is compatible with both Mac and Windows. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Opt for just Photoshop Elements 2019 for $100 and forget worrying about subscriptions. You will own Photoshop Elements 2019 indefinitely, but just know you won’t get Lightroom.

If you do end up picking up the above bundle, grab The Enthusiast’s Guide to Lightroom for $10 on Kindle or $17 in paperback. This gives you 55 photographic principals that you need to know and will be a great learning resource for you.

Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan features:

Subscription to Photoshop & Lightroom CC

Tools to Organize, Edit, Enhance & Share

Constant and Automatic Feature Updates

Up-to-Date Camera Support

Extensive Library of How-To Videos

Cloud-Based Storage for Multiple Devices

Sync to Photoshop Mix & Lightroom Mobile

For Mac and Windows Operating Systems

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!