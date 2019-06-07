Upgrade your space with new furniture from Amazon’s Gold Box, starting at $120

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers Christopher Knight Patio Furniture for up to 20% off. Deals start at $120 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the wooden outdoor picnic table set at $386.53. As a comparison, it typically sells for around $450. This is the second best price we’ve seen in a year. Both the dining table and benches are made from acacia wood with a steel frame underneath. Some assembly is required, but you should have your outdoor eating space up and running in around an hour. Rated 3.9/5 stars. More deals below.

Another standout at 20% off is this outdoor wicker tear drop hanging chair for $199.99. Made of “high-quality wicker”, this unique hanging seat offers UV and weather-resistant materials so it stays looking nice. It’s designed for outdoor or indoor spaces and looks “great with other yard and patio sets, accessories, and decor.” Rated 3.9/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here for more deals.

Christopher Knight Wooden Outdoor Picnic Set features:

Includes: One (1) table, two (2) benches

Materials: acacia wood and iron | Color: rustic metal

Table Dimensions 71.00″ L x 35.50″ W x 29.25″ H

Add a perfect focal point to your outdoor space with this casual Acacia wooden picnic table set. The Bowman table and benches are each complete with a folding steel frame that accentuates the sandblasted finish to offer a raw yet refined edge to any arrangement

