The Hyper Pet Frisbee keeps your dogs busy for hours at $6 Prime shipped

Amazon is currently offering the Hyper Pet Flippy Flopper for $5.99 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $12, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over three months. This is a perfect option to throw with your dog this summer and its water-resistant. It’s also safe for dogs’ mouths thanks to durable nylon material. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 570 reviews.
Another great option is the 2-Pack of Chuckit! Ultra Balls for just $5. These balls are usually priced at $11 and these are nice for releasing energy in your pet. This highly-rated item has over 5,750 reviews, and is rated 4.7/5 stars.
Hyper Pet Flippy Flopper features:
- Designed for a high-flying game of fetch with your dog in the water, grass, or snow and the perfect solution for fitness, exercise, and training
- Lightweight, buoyant material allows for engaging, interactive play at the beach, lake, or pool
- Bright red, orange, pink, yellow, and green colors make the Flippy Flopper flying discs easy to spot in the bushes, leaves, and grass
- Features a durable, multilayer nylon construction which is safe on your dog’s teeth and designed for long-lasting outdoor use
