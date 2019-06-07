The Hyper Pet Frisbee keeps your dogs busy for hours at $6 Prime shipped

Amazon is currently offering the Hyper Pet Flippy Flopper for $5.99 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $12, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over three months. This is a perfect option to throw with your dog this summer and its water-resistant. It’s also safe for dogs’ mouths thanks to durable nylon material. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 570 reviews.

Another great option is the 2-Pack of Chuckit! Ultra Balls for just $5. These balls are usually priced at $11 and these are nice for releasing energy in your pet. This highly-rated item has over 5,750 reviews, and is rated 4.7/5 stars.

Hyper Pet Flippy Flopper features:

Designed for a high-flying game of fetch with your dog in the water, grass, or snow and the perfect solution for fitness, exercise, and training

Lightweight, buoyant material allows for engaging, interactive play at the beach, lake, or pool

Bright red, orange, pink, yellow, and green colors make the Flippy Flopper flying discs easy to spot in the bushes, leaves, and grass

Features a durable, multilayer nylon construction which is safe on your dog’s teeth and designed for long-lasting outdoor use

