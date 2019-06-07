Amazon’s Keurig coffee sale has Donut Shop, Krispie Kreme, more at 30% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers Keurig K-Cup donut varieties for up to 30% off. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is a 72-pack of dark roast Original Donut Shop pods starting at $23.91 when you opt for Subscribe & Save. Regularly up to $40, this is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon over the previous year. The Donut Shop is one of the most popular Keurig brands out there, with this blend offering a dark roast, and “high-quality coffee every time.” Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 6,000 Amazon reviewers. More deals below.

The Original Donut Shop® Coffee. Satisfyingly simple. Cheerfully uncomplicated. The way coffee should be. A consistently great-tasting, 100% coffeelicious companion for all the unexpectedly wonderful moments that make life truly great. Full-bodied, bold and flavorful, our Regular is, quite simply, a cup full of happiness.