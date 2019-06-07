B&O’s $159 Beoplay E8 True Wireless Earbuds come in a leather case (30% off)

Newegg Flash offers the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $159 shipped. Normally selling for closer to $225 at Amazon, that’s good for a 30% discount, comes within $9 of the all-time low there and is the second best price we’ve seen. The Beoplay E8 earbuds rock B&O’s signature sound alongside a true wireless design, which offers over four hours of audio playback. They come in a leather charging case that provides an additional eight hours of playback. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Those who can live without the true-wireless design but still want to rock out with Bang & Olufsen’s sound quality will find the brand’s Earset Premium Wireless Earphones to be solid options at $139. You’re saving $20 compared to the Beoplay E8, which may be worth losing out on the cord-free design.

Plus, don’t forget that you can score a discount on Jaybird’s Tarah Wireless Sport Earbuds, which are notable fitness companions at $80 (20% off).

Beoplay E8 True Wireless Earbuds:

These cord-free gem-like headphones are crafted with high-quality materials to fashionably fit your on-the-go lifestyle as well as your ears. An intuitive touch interface keeps you in control with simple gestures and an attractive leather charging case keeps your earphones powered up anywhere. Take calls and listen to tunes on these earbuds at home, on your commute, or at work with up to 12 hours of playtime (4 hours per charge, plus two additional on-the-go charges from the charging case).

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!