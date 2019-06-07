Best E3 2019 Game Deals: Days Gone $36, Spider-Man $19, MLB Show 19 $35, more

In today’s best game deals, the massive E3 2019 sale is now upon us. We have already rounded up all of the biggest hardware deals including up to $200 off consoles, PS Plus for $40 and much more. Down below you’ll find a gigantic list of all of the best physical game deals now live at all major retailers. Just note that many of the deals below are matched at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart and elsewhere. Today’s offers are highlighted by Spider-Man, God of War, Days Gone, MLB The Show 19 and the Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, among many others.
More game/console deals:
- Days Gone $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Or $36 on eBay
- Marvel’s Spider-Man $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Or $19 on eBay
- God of War $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- MLB The Show 19 $35 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Matched at Best Buy
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $48 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Nioh $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- The Last Guardian $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Bloodborne PlayStation Hits $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Ratchet & Clank PlayStation Hits $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- God of War III Remastered $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Madden NFL 19/FIFA 19 Bundle $15 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $25 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online $14 (Reg. $30+) | Walmart
- Matched on Xbox One
- Pokémon Let’s Go + Poké Ball $80 (Reg. $100) | Walmart
- Mega Man 11 $15.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $35 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $12 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
