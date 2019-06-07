Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Neo Monsters, System Activity Monitors, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Neo Monsters, Tahrir App, System Activity Monitors, Kingdom New Lands and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image.: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PUSHY: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Extreme Agenda: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Realpolitiks Mobile: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ContactsXL: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone/Apple TV: Star Rover – Stargazing Guide: FREE (Reg. $2)

iPad: Star Rover HD – Night Sky Map: FREE (Reg. $2)

Mac: Kingdom New Lands: FREE (Reg. $15) | via Epic Games

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: 3D Earth – weather widget: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: JYDGE: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: ShapeBuilder Preschool Puzzles: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $6 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder PRO AVR: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Borderlands 2: $5 (Reg. $20)

