Cast iron cookware is a must-have for any kitchen, Amazon has deals from $21

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon takes up to 47% off Cuisinel Cast Iron Cookware. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is a 10- and 12-inch skillet bundle for $31.99. Regularly up to $50, today’s deal is at least 20% off and the best price we can find. I recently made the jump to an iron skillet and it’s been a great change for breakfast, finishing sous vide meals and even making pizza. This bundle ships with two skillets and a silicone grip to keep your hands safe. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.

Another standout is Cuisinel’s 2-in-1 5-quart Dutch Oven at $37.39. It typically sells for around $50. Great for making bread, frying chicken or fish, and even cooking outdoors, this is one of the more versatile offerings in the Cuisinel lineup. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale for more.

Cuisinel Cast Iron Skillet features:

PRECISION HEAT DISTRIBUTION – This cast iron skillet has a smooth finish to help provide even heat distribution for improved cooking and frying, even on grills, stoves or induction cooktops.

TRUE COOKING VERSATILITY – The Cuisinel cast iron skillet pan can be used for frying, baking, grilling, broiling, braising, and sautéing meats, vegetables and more!

SUPERIOR CRAFTSMANSHIP – Each all-purpose fajita skillet is crafted with seasoned cast iron that can outlast years of regular cooking and washing for long-term reliability.

