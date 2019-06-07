Clarks refreshes your shoes w/ 20% off sitewide during its Dads & Grads Sale

Clarks takes 20% off during its Dads & Grads Sale with code GRAD20 at checkout. Select UPS SurePost to receive free shipping on all orders exceeding $50. One standout style is the Tilden Style Dress Shoes that are on sale for $64, which is down from their original rate of $90. They’re available in two color options and feature a slip-on design for convenience. They also have cushioned insoles and will look great with dress pants, khakis or jeans alike. I also love their buckle detailing that adds a luxurious touch. However, if you’re looking for a lace-up option the Edward Plain Oxfords are a great choice and they’re also on sale for $64. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Oakland Sun Tan Leather Shoes $72 (Orig. $110)
- Edward Plain Oxford Dress Shoes $64 (Orig. $110)
- Tilden Style Dress Shoes $64 (Orig. $90)
- Step Urban Mix $64 (Orig. $90)
- No16 Soft Leather Shoes $112 (Orig. $140)
Our top picks for women include:
- Ellis Opal Leather Sandals $72 (Orig. $90)
- Willow Art Leather Sandals $72 (Orig. $90)
- Mena Lily Sandals $72 (Orig. $90)
- Spiced Ruby Boots $120 (Orig. $150)
- Spiced Nude Leather Wedges $80 (Orig. $100)
