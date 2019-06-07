Clarks refreshes your shoes w/ 20% off sitewide during its Dads & Grads Sale

Clarks takes 20% off during its Dads & Grads Sale with code GRAD20 at checkout. Select UPS SurePost to receive free shipping on all orders exceeding $50. One standout style is the Tilden Style Dress Shoes that are on sale for $64, which is down from their original rate of $90. They’re available in two color options and feature a slip-on design for convenience. They also have cushioned insoles and will look great with dress pants, khakis or jeans alike. I also love their buckle detailing that adds a luxurious touch. However, if you’re looking for a lace-up option the Edward Plain Oxfords are a great choice and they’re also on sale for $64. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

