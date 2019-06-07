Dyson vacs up to $150+ off w/ deals from $200: Upright & V6 cordless, more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy has the Dyson Ball Multi Floor Bagless Upright Vacuum (206900-01) for $199.99 shipped. Originally $400, this model still fetches up to $300 from Amazon third-party sellers and Walmart. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. Along with the included combination and stair tools, this model sports a reusable cloth filter, multi-floor cleaning, Dyson’s bagless technology and a 13.39-inch cleaning path. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Best Buy customers. More deals and details below.

But if you would rather go cordless, we also spotted the Dyson V6 Absolute HEPA Cordless Vacuum for $199.99 shipped. Originally up to $600, this is the best price we can find. The best Amazon listings start at $264 shipped, for comparison. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers.

However, if you’re looking for the cordless experience without the Dyson price tag, consider the Hoover Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner instead for $70 less. It has a near 4+ star rating from almost 10,000 customers at Amazon as well as a solid 2-year warranty. Or just let the DEEBOT 900 robotic vacuum do the job for you at $237.50 (Reg. $400). Hit up our Home Goods guide for even more.

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Bagless Upright Vacuum:

Keep your floors spotless with this Dyson Ball 206900-01 upright vacuum, which features cyclonic technology and a reusable cloth filter to remove dust and messes with ease. The combination and stair tool helps you clean areas throughout the home.

