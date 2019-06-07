Tote a MacBook or iPad in style w/ a new leather messenger bag: $40 (Reg. $70)

Today only, Woot is offering the Estalon Leather Messenger Bag for $39.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This messenger bag is comprised of leather that will wear and offer unique appearance for every owner. It’s spacious enough to fit a 13-inch MacBook or iPad Pro, making it a great fit for many Apple product enthusiasts. Various pockets provide additional storage for earbuds, glasses, smartphones, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Need something with a bit more space? Lenovo’s Laptop Backpack is $20 and can fit at 15-inch MacBook Pro. You’ll have to be willing to use a backpack instead of a messenger bag, but sleek looks make it an alternative worth considering.

Estalon Leather Messenger Bag features:

This 13-inch messenger bag sports a padded main compartment is designed to house 13-inch laptop computers. The leather messenger bag is tailored from the different cowhide so there would be a little different displaying in colors. Some part may be deeper in colors but other parts may be lighter in colors. Leather Messenger bag is waterproof.

