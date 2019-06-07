Gamers can save $20 on G.SKILL’s RIPJAWS Mechanical Keyboard at a new low: $56

Amazon offers the G.SKILL RIPJAWS KM780 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $56.22 shipped. Normally selling for $76 these days, that’s good for a $20 discount, is $9 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. G.SKILL’s gaming keyboard is based around Cherry MX Brown switches and is complemented by red backlighting and more. Plus, it sports six macro keys, dedicated media controls and more to help streamline your gaming setup. Its roster of features makes it a must for any battlestation. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 140 customers.

AmazonBasics XXL Gaming Computer Mouse Pad pairs perfectly with G.SKILL’s Mechanical Keyboard. At $12, it’s a perfect way to put some of your savings to use and upgrade your gaming station.

G.SKILL RIPJAWS KM780 Gaming Keyboard features:

The G.SKILL KM780 MX mechanical keyboard is designed with durability and practicality in mind for the ultimate gaming and typing experience. Not only does it provide clean mechanical keypress feel with Cherry MX keyswitches for an enjoyable typing experience, the KM780 MX is also packed with features like on-the-fly macro recording, per-key programming, dedicated macro and media keys, die-cast volume wheel, software support, and a unique foldable mouse cable holder for top-notch versatility ranging from everyday typing to gaming.

