Dad will love Hamilton Beach’s 6-quart Programmable Slow Cooker at $32

Amazon offers the Hamilton Beach Set & Forget 6-quart Programmable Slow Cooker for $32 shipped. It’s $50 at Walmart while Overstock charges beyond $60. It had been selling for around $40 at Amazon before today’s drop to the all-time low there. If your dad enjoys making one-pot meals, then this would make a great Father’s Day gift. This model includes a temperature probe so meat can be cooked to perfection. It also features a clip-tight gasket lid to prevent spills. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,750 Amazon shoppers.

Be prepared to take your slow cooker to pot lucks and other events by picking up this Hamilton Beach Travel Case & Carrier Insulated Bag at $15. It can accommodate most 4- to 8-quart slow cookers.

For additional kitchenware deals, check out our Home Goods guide, which currently features discounts on nonstick cookery, knife sets, coffee makers, and much more.

Hamilton Beach Set & Forget 6-quart Slow Cooker:

Smart technology allows you to cook a recipe to either a desired cooking time or specific temperature, before automatically switching to Warm when it’s done

Place the temperature probe into large cuts of meat to cook to a precise temperature The control panel will display the food’s exact temperature as it cooks

The lid clips securely in place, perfect for taking the slow cooker to a party, potluck or tailgate The tight seal helps prevent messy spills along the way

