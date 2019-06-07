Dad will love Hamilton Beach’s 6-quart Programmable Slow Cooker at $32

- Jun. 7th 2019 2:04 pm ET

$32
0

Amazon offers the Hamilton Beach Set & Forget 6-quart Programmable Slow Cooker for $32 shipped. It’s $50 at Walmart while Overstock charges beyond $60. It had been selling for around $40 at Amazon before today’s drop to the all-time low there. If your dad enjoys making one-pot meals, then this would make a great Father’s Day gift. This model includes a temperature probe so meat can be cooked to perfection. It also features a clip-tight gasket lid to prevent spills. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,750 Amazon shoppers.

Be prepared to take your slow cooker to pot lucks and other events by picking up this Hamilton Beach Travel Case & Carrier Insulated Bag at $15. It can accommodate most 4- to 8-quart slow cookers.

For additional kitchenware deals, check out our Home Goods guide, which currently features discounts on nonstick cookery, knife sets, coffee makers, and much more.

Hamilton Beach Set & Forget 6-quart Slow Cooker:

  • Smart technology allows you to cook a recipe to either a desired cooking time or specific temperature, before automatically switching to Warm when it’s done
  • Place the temperature probe into large cuts of meat to cook to a precise temperature The control panel will display the food’s exact temperature as it cooks
  • The lid clips securely in place, perfect for taking the slow cooker to a party, potluck or tailgate The tight seal helps prevent messy spills along the way

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$32

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Hamilton Beach

About the Author