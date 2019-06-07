Joe’s New Balance offers up to 60% off select styles for Father’s Day from $30

Joe’s New Balance Father’s Day Sale cuts up to 60% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. Hit the ground running with the men’s Fresh Foam Arishiv2 Sneakers that are marked down to just $38 and originally were priced at $70. These shoes were designed with support and a flexible construction. They also feature breathable material to keep you cool when your workouts warm up. Better yet, they’re also available in a women’s option and they’re on sale for $42. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Fresh Foam Arishi v2 Running Shoes $38 (Orig. $70)
- Fresh Foam 818v3 Sneaker $30 (Orig. $75)
- 420 Deconstructed Lifestyle Shoe $40 (Orig. $100)
- Fresh Foam 1080v6 Running Shoes $82 (Orig. $150)
- 547 Retro Sneakers $32 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Fresh Foam Zante Solas $60 (Orig. $99)
- 680v6 Running Shoes $45 (Orig. $75)
- Fresh Foam Vongo v3 $108 (Orig. $135)
- Fuelcell Impulse Sneaker $72 (Orig. $120)
- Fresh Foam Arishi v2 $42 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
