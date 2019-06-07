Sit back & enjoy millions of books w/ up to 40% off Kindle Unlimited from $48

Amazon is offering up to 40% off its Kindle Unlimited eBook subscriptions. You can pick up a 6-month subscription for $47.86, 12 months at $80.30, and 24 months at $143.80. You can also get 2 months of Kindle Unlimited for just $1 if you want to give the service a try first. For comparison, you’d normally expect to pay $60, $120, and $240 respectively for each subscription. This is a great way to save if you’re planning on enjoying some fresh air and reading a good book this summer. If dad is looking for his next workshop inspiration, this could also be a great Father’s Day gift. Not sure if you’d be interested in Kindle Unlimited? Learn more about the service here.
Kindle Unlimited:
- Unlimited exploration – try new genres, discover new authors, and dive into new adventures with your membership
- Unlimited Reading – enjoy unlimited access to over 1 million titles
- Unlimited Audiobooks – listen to thousands of books with Audible narration
- Any Device – read anytime with the free Kindle app and on Kindle e-readers
