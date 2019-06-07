Kingdom New Lands on Mac/PC now FREE for first time via Epic (Reg. $15)

The Epic Game Store is now offering Kingdom New Lands on Mac and PC for FREE. Regularly $15 on the Mac App Store, it fetches as much from Steam and is now at the best price we can find. In fact, it has never dropped below $15 on Apple’s digital marketplace. In this one, “you take on the role of a monarch struggling to build your kingdom up from nothing.” You must scour the land for resources, recruit subjects and prepare your defenses. It is rated 4+ stars on the App Store and carries “very positive” reviews on Steam. More details below.

Kingdom New Lands:

Kingdom: New Lands builds upon the award-winning gameplay and mystery of Kingdom by introducing an abundance of new content to the IGF-nominated title while maintaining the simplicity and depth that legions of monarchs have come to experience and enjoy. Travel to the New Lands and welcome the deluge of new mounts, merchants, and vagrants that call these isles home, but be wary of the new obstacles that threaten your arrival — for not just the greedy creatures block your way but even the environment itself can defeat you.

