Korg’s 88-Key Weighted Digital Piano is a great starter instrument at $200 off

Adorama is offering the Korg B1 88-Key Digital Piano with Enhanced Speaker System & Hammer Action for $299.99 shipped. Regularly up to $500 at Musician’s Friend, Guitar Center and Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Along with partner mode for lessons and instruction, this model features weighted keys, which makes it a great option for beginner players. The touch and feel will translate well over to a proper acoustic piano when the time comes. It also great way to see if youngsters are really into it before dropping thousands on the real thing. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

This Casio is another great option for beginners and is $200 less than the Korg above. It only has a 61-key layout but also includes features for playing along with songs and learning scenarios via the Chordana Play app.

Korg B1 88-Key Digital Piano:

Compact and cost-effective, the Korg B1 Digital Piano’s streamlined design delivers the key features most important to any pianist: an authentic keyboard touch, superior sound, and ease of use. To achieve the deep, rich tones of an acoustic piano within its compact body, the B1 Digital Piano relies on KORG’s servo-assisted MFB technology, a pair of full-range speakers, plus a passive radiator. Together, these elements reproduce the rich resonant tones that emanate from the large body of an acoustic piano, with particular attention paid to the low-frequency range.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!