Just in time for Father’s Day, Levi’s is kicking off the weekend with up to 40% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, free shipping applies to orders exceeding $100. For men, the 541 Athletic Taper Jeans are a perfect gift idea for Father’s Day or snag a pair yourself. They’re currently on sale for $43, which is down from its original rate of $70. This style features additional stretch for comfort and it’s available in 13 color options. It also features a modern straight hem that looks great when rolled to show off your shoes. With over 500 reviews from Levi’s customers, these jeans are rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s Weekend Sale and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

For women, the Mid Length Shorts are a no-brainer for everyday casual wear. Originally priced at $45, during the sale you can find them marked down to $30. This style comes in seven color options and features a rolled hem that’s very stylish. Best of all, these shorts include stretch for extra comfort throughout the day.

Finally, trucker jackets are a Levi’s best-seller and all of the men’s styles are currently on sale. Our favorite option is the Classic Trucker Jacket for men that’s marked down to $60. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $90. It’s a great option for year-round layering and it will be a staple piece in your wardrobe. Best of all, it’s available in an array of colors to choose from.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!