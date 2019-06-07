LG’s 1080p Smart Projector runs webOS and shoots a 10-foot display: $670 (Reg. $800+)

Amazon is offering the LG 1080p Smart Projector (PF1500W) for $669.99 shipped. That’s $327 below what Walmart is charging, $130 off Amazon’s recent pricing, and is one of the lowest offers we have tracked. This sleek LG projector is capable of bringing a 10-foot display to your home theater. I have a projector set up with a similarly-sized screen and absolutely love consuming media on it. Truth be told, it has spoiled me and now I have a hard time playing video games on my other TVs. Inputs include HDMI, USB, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers.

Help keep your space free of clutter when you grab VIVO’s Universal Projector Mount for $16. I use this very mount with my projector and love the amount of versatility it brings to the table. Setup is straight-forward and a weight capacity of 30 pounds means it is able to support most projectors without a problem.

LG 1080p Smart Projector features:

Full HD (1920 x 1080) with up to 1400 lumens

LG Smart TV Compatible (w/ Magic Remote)

Wireless Screen Share Connection (Android/iOS devices, laptop)

Up to 120 Inch Screen Size

Bluetooth Sound Out

