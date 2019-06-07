LG’s 1080p Smart Projector runs webOS and shoots a 10-foot display: $670 (Reg. $800+)

- Jun. 7th 2019 4:39 pm ET

$670
0

Amazon is offering the LG 1080p Smart Projector (PF1500W) for $669.99 shipped. That’s $327 below what Walmart is charging, $130 off Amazon’s recent pricing, and is one of the lowest offers we have tracked. This sleek LG projector is capable of bringing a 10-foot display to your home theater. I have a projector set up with a similarly-sized screen and absolutely love consuming media on it. Truth be told, it has spoiled me and now I have a hard time playing video games on my other TVs. Inputs include HDMI, USB, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers.

Help keep your space free of clutter when you grab VIVO’s Universal Projector Mount for $16. I use this very mount with my projector and love the amount of versatility it brings to the table. Setup is straight-forward and a weight capacity of 30 pounds means it is able to support most projectors without a problem.

LG 1080p Smart Projector features:

  • Full HD (1920 x 1080) with up to 1400 lumens
  • LG Smart TV Compatible (w/ Magic Remote)
  • Wireless Screen Share Connection (Android/iOS devices, laptop)
  • Up to 120 Inch Screen Size
  • Bluetooth Sound Out

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$670

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Home Theater

Home Theater
LG projector

About the Author