Lutron’s recently-released HomeKit Smart Fan Switch drops to $50.50 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the Lutron Caseta HomeKit Smart Fan Switch for $50.41 shipped. That’s about $10 off the typical rate found at Home Depot and beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $2. Along with support for Apple HomeKit, this Lutron switch also works with Google Assistant and Alexa. This means that you’ll be free to use any of the popular smart home platforms, bringing peace of mind and versatility to your setup. We reviewed it and deemed it to be “the best way to retrofit your ceiling fan with HomeKit.” Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work when you buy an Anker Eufy Lumos Smart Bulb for $12. This is an excellent way to make teach an old lamp new tricks. Lighting can be controlled using the EufyHome app, Alexa, or Google Assistant and no hub is required.

Lutron Caseta Smart Fan Switch features:

ELIMINATE PULL CHAINS: Provides control of your ceiling fan right from the wall. Choose from 4 fan speeds plus off, for increased comfort

WIRELESS CONTROL: Pair with the Fan Pico remote for wireless control from anywhere around your home

SMART PHONE CONTROL: Create scenes and schedules using the FREE app by adding the Lutron Smart Bridge

MOST CONNECTED: Works seamlessly with Alexa, the Google Assistant, Nest and more when you connect with the Lutron Smart Bridge

