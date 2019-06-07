Magazine subs from $5/yr: Wired, GQ, Arch Digest, Dwell, Men’s Health, more

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s $5 magazine sale. We are seeing loads of the most popular titles starting from just $5 per year including Wired, GQ, Architectural Digest, Dwell, Bon Appetit, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Popular Science and many more. Everything includes free delivery to your front door every month as well. Head below for all the details.

All of the above magazines are down at $5 per year in this weekend’s sale. That’s matching our usual exclusive pricing and the best price we can find. While you will find some titles, like Wired, currently matched on Amazon, just watch out for the auto renewals there. They will automatically renew at full price if you don’t manually cancel them before hand at Amazon. There is no auto renewal at DiscountMags, for comparison.

While you will find titles like Car & Driver and Motor Trend down at $5 per year, we often times see these ones for even less. You can currently lock-in 4-years of Car & Driver using our exclusive code for just $12 right here.

You’ll want to pay attention to the $5 offers on Architectural Digest, Dwell and Men’s Health. These titles very rarely drop below $6 these days, so if you’re interested be sure to jump in while you can.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Here are Amazon’s First Reads June eBook freebies. Regularly $5 each, Amazon Prime subscribers receive early access to new Kindle books for nothing. All the details are right here.

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

