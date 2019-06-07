Master & Dynamic’s Wireless Leather Headphones now up to $100 off (Today only)

Amazon is now offering the Master & Dynamic MW60 Wireless Premium Leather Over-Ear Headphones for $349 shipped. Simply clip the $50 on-page coupon. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. If you prefer black over the special Leica colorway, they are marked down to $339.97 right now. Regularly up to $450 at Best Buy, today’s deal is as much as $100 off and the best price we can find. This is also one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Features include Bluetooth 4.1, 16 hours of use on a single charge, a built-in microphone for hands-free calling, and a folding design with an included carrying case. You’re also looking at a premium material build with “cowhide, soft lambskin, memory foam and stainless steel components.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A solid alternative to the high-end Master & Dynamics above is the Audio-Technica ATH-series cans. Among our favorite in the price range, they start at just $49 with great sound quality and comfortability. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. We also still have the Philips X2HR Over-Ear Headphones with a $5 gift card for $170 (Reg. up to $300) and Anker’s Soundcore 2 ANC Headphones for $50 (25% off).

Master & Dynamic MW60 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones:

Bluetooth 4.1 interface Enables simple wireless pairing with your Bluetooth-enabled device. Rechargeable battery Offers up to 16 hours of use on a charge. Built-in microphone Enables simple hands-free chatting via a compatible device. Over-the-ear design For a secure fit. Folding design Along with an included carrying case enables easy portability.

