The minimalist btw puzzle maze for iOS is now FREE on the App Store (Reg. $1)

You can now download btw – puzzle maze on iOS for FREE. The regularly $1 game only goes free for a day or two when it happens, so jump on this one while you can. This is a minimal puzzle game with 88 unique levels where players must toggle the light switch in order to “move through the field and pickup all the circles.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We have a solid batch of discounted iOS titles today as well as Kingdom New Lands for FREE on the Mac. That’s on top of some great productivity apps like 1Password Families, Digits Tape Calculator and more.

iOS Universal: btw – puzzle maze: FREE (Reg. $1)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Neo Monsters, System Activity Monitors, more

Best E3 2019 Game Deals: Days Gone $36, Spider-Man $19, MLB Show 19 $35, more

btw – puzzle maze:

Engaing, innovative, minimal puzzle game with dozens of levels. The aim is simple: you need to move through the field and pickup all the circles. The problem is they are visible only on one of two colors – that’s why you should use toggles to switch the light.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!