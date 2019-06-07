Native Instruments Summer of Sound: 50% off Komplete, $500 off hardware, more

Native Instruments has now kicked off its massive Summer of Sound sale. The NI summer sale usually yields some of the best deals of the year, and the 2019 version is no exception. You’re looking at up to 50% off flagship software, up to $500 off hardware/software packages and deep deals on DJ software. More details below.

If you’re in the market to upgrade your Native Instruments gear or software, now’s the time to do it. This sale will run from now through June 20th, 2019. Head below for more details on what’s available.

50% off Komplete updates and upgrades

Upgrade or update to our latest, greatest collections of instruments, effects, and Expansions. Not sure what your options are? Log in and check out the My KOMPLETE Offers page.

Up to $500 off hardware/software packages

Refresh your sound library and your workflow with huge savings on integrated hardware/software setups from Native.

Up to 50% off software updates and upgrades

Want to step up to full versions of your KOMPLETE START instruments? Waiting for the right deal on the latest KONTAKT or the full MASCHINE library? Now’s your chance.

Update to TRAKTOR PRO 3 for $25

Get the best ever deal on Native’s flagship DJ software – now with better sound, more effects, and a fresh new look.

You will find some of these bundles and offers live at Amazon and Guitar Center, but the selection and stock isn’t quite as notable as the direct options.

And speaking of music gear, we also have Korg’s 88-Key Weighted Digital Piano at $200 off as well as a 2-pack of BOSS 25-foot right angle guitar cables at 50% off.

Native Instruments Summer of Sale:

It’s Summer of Sound – and that means unbeatable deals on integrated hardware/software setups from Native. Save big on a new keyboard, audio interface, or MASCHINE with a supercharged software collection.

