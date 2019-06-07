Save 20% on OXO’s burr coffee grinder & enjoy a better cup of joe at $80

Amazon is offering the OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder for $79.99 shipped. Also available at Bed Bath and Beyond, Home Depot, and OXO direct. Normally $100, this is just $0.04 above our last mention and its all-time low. Burr grinding is superior to blade as it brings out the natural flavor of coffee much better. If you’re looking for ways to upgrade your coffee setup, this is a must-have. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Want to see how to fit this into your coffee setup? Check out Trevor’s Behind the Screens where he showcased his custom coffee bar.

The Hario Mini Mill Slim Hand Coffee Grinder at $26.50 shipped on Amazon is great for smaller brews and more budget-friendly applications. You’ll have to give your arm a workout as you spin the mill to grind your coffee, but there’s something satisfying about doing it yourself.

OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder features:

Durable 40mm stainless steel conical burrs create uniform grounds for optimal flavor extraction

15 settings (plus Micro settings) let you adjust your grind to suit your taste

One-touch start timer keeps your last setting, just push to grind

Hopper holds up to 0. 75 lbs of Coffee beans

Grounds container accommodates up to 110 grams (enough for 12 cups). never use water or other liquids to clean the inside of the grinder/burrs

