The backlit PDP Talon Xbox One + TV Remote is $15 at Amazon (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the PDP Talon Media Remote Control for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within roughly 25 cents of the lowest price we have tracked. This officially-licensed remote aims to make your Xbox One behave more like a set top box, helping you to reduce the number of devices taking up space in your living room. It also can control your TV, allowing you to fumble less often for other remotes. Motion-activated backlighting takes things a step further than most competition, allowing you to see buttons even when it’s dark. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could opt for GE’s $8 Universal Remote. When it comes to appearance, this one isn’t as slick as PDP’s, but it can control up to four devices, including an Xbox. It’s also worth noting that this option does not have a backlight.

PDP Talon Media Remote Control features:

Multi-purpose remote controls your Xbox One system, TV, Blu-ray and Streaming media applications

Soft rubberized texture with TV controls, (volume, channel, mute) D-pad, A,B,X,Y, and numeric buttons control

Motion activated backlighting helps you locate buttons in the dark

2 AAA batteries included

Officially licensed by Microsoft; Electronics General Compatibility: Video Game Consoles

